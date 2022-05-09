Indiana sheriff says they found stolen Indiana police cruiser, weapons

Indiana Conservation Officer Dennis Talley found out where the cruiser possibly was and called Harrison County authorities said Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana authorities recovered a stolen New Albany Police cruiser and weapons Monday Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCS) said.

HCS spokesperson Nick Smith said an officer filed a report about the missing cruiser around 4:15 a.m. The officer said the cruiser had been allegedly stolen from their place in Harrison County, Indiana.

Indiana Conservation Officer Dennis Talley found out where the cruiser possibly was and called Harrison County authorities said Smith. They allegedly met in Milltown, Indiana in Crawford County.

Smith said authorities found the vehicle, but the weapons were still missing. He said they called the Southeast Regional SWAT team and went to a place in Marengo, Indiana. There he said they found and arrested a suspect and the missing weapons.

Smith said they arrested 27-year-old Aaron Higgins.

New Albany Chief of Police Col. Wm. Todd Bailey said:

On behalf of the New Albany Police Department I appreciate the hard work of officers from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers in promptly recovering our vehicle and stolen property. We will review our internal controls and procedures to ensure the likelihood of this reoccurring is minimized. Additionally, a thorough internal investigation into the circumstances that led to this occurrence is underway. Public Safety and Public Trust are of the utmost concern to our agency.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.