'A ride of a lifetime': Historic New Albany Golf Course celebrates 100 years

The treasured southern Indiana landmark is being recognized for overcoming obstacles, including bankruptcy in 2009. Today, it continues to be a community favorite.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From golf celebrities Fuzzy Zoeller and Ben Hogan to legends like Bing Crosby and Paul Hornung, many big names have walked down the fairways of New Albany Golf Course, formally known as New Albany Country Club.

On Saturday, the historic course will celebrate 100 years.

"Any business that makes it 100 years is worth going and checking out and seeing what have they got in the secret sauce," said Owner Cary Hammond.

But it almost didn't make it there, according to Hammond.

"This one came up for sale at a Sheriff's auction -- it was literally bankrupt as a country club," Hammond said. "There was not a thing wrong with the golf course. It was just the business model wasn't working anymore."

It was a culture shift from what the course was for decades. As marketing manager Fred North explains, golf became more of an "every man's sport."

"This place was the hub of New Albany, starting back in 1922. Country club golf was a big part of Americana for years, [and] that format kind of faded away."

For years, course leadership resisted that change -- to its detriment. That is, until Cary Hammond swung into the picture, purchasing the property in 2009 and making the course public.

He told WHAS11 the key to revival was adapting to the times, moving away from what he said was an outdated, hyper-competitive environment to one focused on interaction.

"That's not what golf is anymore, golf has transitioned into more of a social environment," Hammond said. "And a lot of golf courses miss that."

Had that decision not been made, the course may not have lived to see 100 years.

The camaraderie is part of what keeps Alan Early, an avid golfer himself, coming back to the course week after week.

"Happy to be a member here. They have a lot of good people here," Early said.

And you're invited to celebrate alongside the community at the course Saturday, July 23. From 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. golfers are welcome to tee it up with club members while getting the chance to use century-old clubs.

