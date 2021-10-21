Masks now optional for students and staff in NAFC schools

Students are still highly encouraged to wear masks, while all bus riders will still need to mask up due to a federal mandate.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The mask policy for students and staff in New Albany/Floyd County schools is changing.

On Wednesday, school officials announced that masks will now be optional for both students and staff during the school day starting Oct. 21.

Students who are unvaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a mask, however are not required to during the school day.

The policy still mandates that unvaccinated staff continue wearing their mask, while masking remains optional, but highly encouraged, for vaccinated staff.

Despite the policy change, all students must wear a mask while on buses due to a federal mandate.

In August the district announced that all students and staff were required to wear a mask due to rising cases of COVID-19. The policy change comes now as Floyd county lowers its COVID-19 advisory level to “yellow.”

Below is the Floyd County color code COVID policy. Data on the county's status is updated every Wednesday around noon on the Indiana Department of Health website.

Blue: Staff and students who are not fully vaccinated are recommended to wear a face covering; however, it will be optional during the school day.

Yellow: Staff and students who are not fully vaccinated are strongly recommended/encouraged to wear a face covering; however, it will be optional during the school day.

Orange: Face coverings will be required for all staff and students on school buses and indoors unless a medical situation dictates otherwise.

