Masks required for NAFCS students, staff as Floyd County crosses into "orange" COVID level

In a letter posted online Wednesday, the New Albany/Floyd County School district said masks would be required starting Aug. 12.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Indiana, another school district is taking measures to keep students and staff safe. In an update posted online Wednesday, New Albany/Floyd County Schools said masks will be required for everyone starting Aug. 12.

Superintendent Brad Snyder said the district was moving from a mask recommendation to a requirement because Floyd County crossed into "orange" status Wednesday.

"This is not where we want to be for our students and staff, but where we are as we try to help with reducing public transmission," Snyder said in a statement.

Starting Aug. 16, the district said it will work individually with families who are not following the Back to School Plan. If students are not in compliance with the schools' guidelines, Snyder said district leaders "may have to implement disciplinary actions" including warnings, referrals, or even removal from a school or bus.

"We know that this issue is very delicate but we must implement a progression of disciplinary actions for non-compliance," he said.

Superintendent Snyder said the district has already experienced “significant staff and student COVID positives" since school started on Aug. 3. He said the number of close contacts from those positive cases was quickly rising as well

“Close contacts force students to miss school. In the fight against Covid-19, we know our actions will not eliminate the spread, but we do believe there are measures that can help reduce this spread and keep more kids in school,” Snyder said. “Virtual instruction is not our desired outcome and one we hope to avoid by using preventative measures,” he said.

Listed below is the Floyd County color code COVID policy. Data on the county's current status is updated every Wednesday around noon on the Indiana Department of Health website.

Blue: Staff and students who are not fully vaccinated are recommended to wear a face covering; however, it will be optional during the school day.

Yellow: Staff and students who are not fully vaccinated are strongly recommended/encouraged to wear a face covering; however, it will be optional during the school day.

Orange: Face coverings will be required for all staff and students on school buses and indoors, unless a medical situation dictates otherwise.

Red: Face coverings are required for all staff and students on school buses and indoors, unless a medical situation warrants otherwise. Visitors will not be permitted beyond the main office area.

