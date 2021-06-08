Floyd County reaches 'yellow' COVID status, NAFCS district recommends masks for unvaccinated students, staff

In a letter issued to parents Sunday, the New Albany-Floyd County School district said they made the recommendation because the county is considered “yellow.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As school districts in Kentucky and southern Indiana continue to find ways to keep students safe and in schools during the pandemic, one district said it’s strongly recommending students and staff to wear masks.

In a letter issued to parents Sunday, the New Albany-Floyd County School district said they made the recommendation because the county is considered “yellow.”

Superintendent Brad Snyder said if COVID levels change, the guidelines will change as well.

The Floyd County Health officer had previously issued a mandate requiring masks for kindergarten through sixth-grade students, but the commission challenged that.

Students returned to classes on Aug. 3 and Snyder said they have already experienced “significant staff and student COVID positives.” He said the number of close contacts from those positive cases are quickly rising.

“Close contacts force students to miss school. In the fight against Covid-19, we know our actions (schools) will not eliminate the spread, but we do believe there are measures that can help reduce this spread and keep more kids in school,” Snyder said. “Virtual instruction is not our desired outcome and one we hope to avoid by using preventative measures.”

Listed below is the Floyd County color code COVID policy:

Blue: Staff and students who are not fully vaccinated are recommended to wear a face covering; however, it will be optional during the school day.

Yellow: Staff and students who are not fully vaccinated are strongly recommended / encouraged to wear a face covering; however, it will be optional during the school day.

Orange: Face coverings will be required for all staff and students on school buses and indoors, unless a medical situation dictates otherwise.

Red: Face coverings are required for all staff and students on school buses and indoors, unless a medical situation warrants otherwise. Visitors will not be permitted beyond the main office area.

With this process as a guide, we will begin requiring face coverings for staff and students on the day following movement into the orange category.

