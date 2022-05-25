New Albany Floyd County Schools heightens security over anonymous shooting threat

Assistant Superintendent Bill Briscoe said school leaders have been alerting parents Wednesday night through recorded phone calls of an anonymous shooting threat.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New Albany Floyd County Schools will be in session Thursday, but with added security for the rest of the week and next week according to the assistant superintendent.

Assistant Superintendent Bill Briscoe said school leaders have been alerting parents Wednesday night through recorded phone calls of an anonymous shooting threat made against New Albany High School for Thursday.

Briscoe said if parents decide to not send their kids to school, the students will not face any penalties.

Briscoe said while they do not believe the threat is credible, they wanted to tell parents right away.

The New Albany Police and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is providing the extra security according to Briscoe.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.