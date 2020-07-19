New Albany, Floyd Central students experience socially distant graduation

Delayed nearly two months, students at both schools got their chance to celebrate while hearing a little pomp and circumstance.

Floyd Central and New Albany High School students held their graduations on Saturday.

School officials announced the delayed graduation plans in May with hopes of each to experience the first of many shining moments in their lives.

Health officials had social distancing rules and guidance in place so that students could have their moment safely.

The ceremonies were held in the New Albany High School gym.

