NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The New Albany Flow Park has been a work in progress for over four years and recently opened to the public.

“So proud and so thankful for the whole community for getting behind this” Daniel Pfalzgraf said.

This is a passion project that Pfalzgraf started to take a worn-down skate park and infuse it with art.

"The whole park is one piece. One big giant art piece,” Pfalzgraf explained.

If you look closely, you’ll notice a river theme with roots in the city’s history.

“The rainbow arch is kind of an archway, pathway similar to how the underground railroad worked for people crossing over the river from a slave state to a free state,” Pfalzgraf said.

The rainbow arch is meant to bolster appreciation.

“This is a unique, beautiful, wonderful place to live and be and enjoy. New Albany and Louisville the whole area and it’s just a reflection of our area,” Pfalzgraf said.

The park’s uniqueness is what Pfalzgraf hopes will help this city to grow even more.

“Believe it or not, there is a big kind of tourism with skateboarding… I think once word starts getting out about the New Albany Flow Park, people start seeing pictures and videos, it’s just going to drive more people to come here to experience it for themselves,” Pfalzgraf said.

Pfalzgraf travels often to find new and unique skate parks with his son.

There is still work to be done and they plan to paint some of the structures here in the park, and they’re also thinking of adding some seating for any families, or for skaters to take a break.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.