State Street shut down due to deadly crash, New Albany officials say

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in New Albany.

A Facebook page representing New Albany government officials posted about the crash around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The post said State Street was shut down between New Albany Plaza and Daisy Lane while emergency crews responded to a "fatal accident."

A video posted on Facebook by Fiki Turney shows flames and smoke billowing from the crash.

It is unclear how many vehicles or people were involved.

