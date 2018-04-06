NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) – The former Pillsbury plant in New Albany, Ind. is being considered for a Sazerac Company bottling facility. The facility is expected to bring up to 110 jobs to New Albany, Ind. area.

The company, one of the largest family-owned distilling companies in the United States, announced it hopes to expand its processing, blending, packaging and distribution capabilities.

The former Pillsbury facility is located at 707 Pillsbury Lane, which closed in 2016. The building has been empty since the closing.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) offered Sazerac up to $900,000 in conditional Economic Development for a Growing Economy (“EDGE”) tax credits and up to $150,000 in training grants from the Skills Enhancement Fund based on the company’s job-creation plans. These incentives are performance-based, meaning until Indiana workers are hired, the company is not eligible to claim incentives.

The New Albany City Council is expected to vote on final approval of the company’s local incentives Monday night at 7 p.m. with the $66 million project contingent upon the council’s approval.

If the incentives are granted, Sazerac anticipates starting operations as early as November 2018 with a staff of approximately 50 new employees.

By the close of 2021, Sazerac estimates the 460,000-square-foot former food plant could be at full capacity and fully staffed with 110 workers in total. The company wants to start with two production lines at its opening.

Sazerac officials have not announced what they would bottle, but some council members are hoping it might be Kentuckiana's newest contribution to the bourbon boom.

“It's kind of a new product for us. We do have our wineries in Southern Indiana, we have a lot of soil that came from Michigan and Northern Indiana thanks to the glaciers that could help grow grapes and vineyards, but the bourbon thing, that's very exciting to be a part of that,” New Albany City Councilman Pat McLaughlin, District 4, explained.

Some are seeing it as one more opportunity to tie Kentucky and Indiana together.

“If that helps us walk hand in hand a little bit more comfortably than we've had in the past, that's fine,” New Albany City Council President, Dr. Al Knable explained.

Sazerac has grown significantly over the past several years and has invested heavily in its manufacturing network, including large investments in three plants in Kentucky—Buffalo Trace Distillery, Barton 1792 Distillery, The Glenmore Distillery.

Pending local incentive approval, the purchase is expected to be completed June 11.

The purchase price is not being disclosed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV