NEW ALBANY, Ind. — In Indiana, state law allows anyone to set off fireworks throughout the year, but that could soon change in New Albany, if the mayor signs off on a newly passed ordinance.

New Albany City Council passed an ordinance hoping to bring more peace and quiet. It allows people to set-off fireworks on June 29 through July 9 between the hours of 5p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

The exception is are the Fourth of July celebrations and the New Year holiday.

If you are caught breaking the rule it would cost you $150 the first time. The second time would cost $300 and $500 for the third.

If an individual or group wants to set-off fireworks outside of the timeframe they can apply for a permit.

Now, Mayor Jeff Gahan has 30 days to sign off on it or he can veto it. Council members say it's unclear what he will do.

