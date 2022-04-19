Crews battling fire at New Albany apartment complex

A Facebook post from the city said the fire is at the Knobs Pointe Apartments on Paoli Pike in southern Indiana.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Crews are battling an apartment fire in southern Indiana.

According to a post from the City of New Albany Government Facebook page, the New Albany Fire Department is working an active fire at the Knobs Pointe Apartments complex on Paoli Pike.

The city is advising people to avoid the area.

It is unclear how many apartments are involved or if any injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

