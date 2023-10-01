Neon Trees band coming to Indy

The famous band behind songs like "Everybody Talks" and "Animal" will be a short drive away this fall.

INDIANAPOLIS — Songs like "Everybody Talks" and "Animal" are coming to Indianapolis this fall.

The multi-platinum selling band Neon Trees announced their 2023 Fall The Favorite Daze Tour, named after their upcoming single "Favorite Daze."

The new song is set to release June 30 as a preview to their upcoming album, expected to release soon after the new song.

The tour kicks off in San Francisco, California September 15, and will stop at The Vogue in Indianapolis Sunday, October 1, 2023.

The show will be 21+ requiring a valid I.D. and is general admission, so no seating will be available.

General on-sale tickets will be available for purchase Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m.