LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Neighbors about seven houses down from where a house exploded on Assembly Road in Jeffersonville a couple of months ago say they're having issues with their homes.

"When they called me and said that my bill was almost 200 dollars when the bill is normally 22 dollars, I knew there was a problem," Marva Watkins said.

The massive natural gas explosion was felt not only here, but in far Eastern Jefferson County on May 19th.

Watkins says since then, a major water leak was found. Her neighbor, who didn't want to be on camera, said she had a similar water issue.

"I didn't start having the massive water bill until the last part of May or the first part of June," Watkins said.

Marva says she's tried to go through warranty and insurance companies, but is having little luck and a large bill looming over her.

"It's stressful because I'm retired, I'm 77-years-old, but I'm still working a job just to meet my mortgage and to pay bills," Watkins said.

WHAS11 News spoke with Watson Water Company who confirmed that these two leaks did happen after the explosion. When asked if they believe the explosion caused these issues, the company said it is a possibility, but it's hard to say for sure. They are watching the area to see if a pattern develops but says so far, none of their service lines seem to be abnormal.

"The bigger question is, more than likely, did the explosion cause this? And the answer more than likely would be yes," Reverend Garry Johnson said. He who used to be a repair man and still helps Marva around the house.

With the water leak and foundation problems, Marva says it's a lot to handle, "I still don't know what else can go wrong that hasn't gone wrong."

We reached out to Vectren and have yet to hear back.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

►Contact reporter Kristin Goodwillie at KGoodwillie@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter and Facebook.