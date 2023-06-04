x
Indiana

Nearly 800 Duke Energy customers without power after car crashes into pole

Officials said crews are working as quickly and as safely as possible to get the issue resolved.
Credit: anystock - stock.adobe.com

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Nearly 800 Duke Energy customers are without power on Sunday morning after a car crashed into a three phase pole. 

According to Duke Energy, crews are working as quickly and as safely as possible to replace the broken pole. 

They said they hope to restore power by 1:15 p.m.

To view an outage map, please click here.

This is a developing story. We will update this with more information as we receive it.

