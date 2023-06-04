Nearly 800 Duke Energy customers without power after car crashes into pole

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Nearly 800 Duke Energy customers are without power on Sunday morning after a car crashed into a three phase pole.
According to Duke Energy, crews are working as quickly and as safely as possible to replace the broken pole.
They said they hope to restore power by 1:15 p.m.
To view an outage map, please click here.
This is a developing story. We will update this with more information as we receive it.
