Nearly 800 Duke Energy customers without power after car crashes into pole

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Nearly 800 Duke Energy customers are without power on Sunday morning after a car crashed into a three phase pole.

According to Duke Energy, crews are working as quickly and as safely as possible to replace the broken pole.

They said they hope to restore power by 1:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. We will update this with more information as we receive it.

