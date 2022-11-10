WATCH: Navy father surprises 9-year-old son at Indianapolis Zoo dolphin show

The boy was on stage with one of the dolphin trainers when U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Joe Thomas came from behind the scenes to surprise his son.

INDIANAPOLIS — There wasn't a dry eye during a dolphin show at the Indianapolis Zoo over the weekend.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Joe Thomas surprised his 9-year-old son during a dolphin presentation Saturday, Oct. 8.

The boy was on stage with one of the dolphin trainers when Thomas came from behind the scenes to surprise his son.

In the video, the boy can be heard yelling, "Daddy!" before jumping into Thomas' arms.

The dolphin trainer introduced Thomas, with big applause from the audience.

According to the zoo, Thomas is stationed in San Diego, while his wife and son live in Indianapolis.

The family then got to meet some of the dolphins after the show.