Native American group: Indianapolis Indians' name offensive

The American Indian Center of Indiana planned conversations in hopes of drafting a resolution calling for the removal of the minor-league team’s name.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Native American group that considers the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians’ name offensive is hosting two discussions this week related to the team’s name.

The American Indian Center of Indiana planned Zoom conversations for “interested parties” Monday evening and again later this week in hopes of drafting a resolution calling for the removal of the minor-league team’s name.

Carolina Castoreno is the center’s executive director. She tells The Indianapolis Star that people who think names like Chiefs and Indians should be acceptable “don’t understand the harm that comes from having our images kind of reduced to sports and high school mascots."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.