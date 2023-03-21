Free resources available now for Hoosier single parents

According to the new data, approximately 34% of Hoosier children lived with a single parent in 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than a third of Hoosier children are living in a single-parent home, according to the Indiana Youth Institute's 2023 Indiana KIDS COUNT.

The data provides a snapshot of child wellbeing statewide.

According to the new data, approximately 34% of Hoosier children lived with a single parent in 2022.

The data suggests that number has been roughly the same since 2008.

Of the children living in single-parent households, 19.9% were single mothers and 4.8% were single fathers.

In Marion County, the numbers are similar, according to the Indiana Youth Institute.

In 2022, 5.4% of households were single-father homes.

However, the percentage of single-mother households is higher than the state average. In Marion County, nearly 30% of homes were single-mother households.

National Single Parent Day, recognized annually on March 21, is designed to lift up and support single-parent families. In conjunction with spring break season, experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute shared travel tips for single parents.

First, Laurie Jennings, general manager of the institute, suggests families keep vacations under one roof. That means finding a theme park, resort or getaway that included all the necessities in one building.

"You've got dining, you've got activities, you've got entertainment — it's all in one location," Jennings said. "That's going to make a huge difference for you."

Jennings also suggests trusting the experts and reading websites, reviews and blogs about your preferred destination before booking.

Second, Jennings reminds single parents to consider safety when planning your next vacation.

"Check ahead with your destination, and see what kind of safety protocols they have in place," Jennings said.

Third, parents should consider the debate of flying or driving to the destination.

Jennings said flying may seem like the faster option, but it can come with obstacles like packing restrictions and unexpected wait times.

"Those are variables and things that you have no control over, and you just kind of become subject to them," Jennings said. "It can be hard on adults, so imagine how it is on a child."

Driving, on the other hand, can provide more flexibility for families.

"You can fill that trunk, which is going to offer you so much more space to bring whatever you need versus a small carry-on or small suitcase," Jennings said.

Lastly, Jennings suggests parents include their children in the planning process.

"The more they are involved in where you're going and what you're doing, choosing activities, choosing perhaps a friend or linking up with another family where the kids and the adults get along, that will really, really help," Jennings said.

Some travel destinations offer deals for National Single Parent Day.

Great Wolf Lodge, for example, is offering up to 50% off upcoming travel when booked on or before March 21.

Locally, single parents are encouraged to see if they qualify for the Indiana Child Support Program.

Organizers say there is no fee to enroll.

The Child Support Program gives Hoosiers assistance with: