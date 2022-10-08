x
Indiana

Authorities ask for help in locating missing southern Indiana woman last seen in Louisville

Police say Natalie Lake of Bedford was last seen on South 28th Street near Elliott Park.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Indiana woman last seen in Louisville.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Natalie Lake of Bedford was last seen near South 28th Street near Elliott Park. The agency reported her missing on Oct. 6.

Lake is described as a white female, about five-foot-three-inches tall, about 140 to 150-pounds, with dark brown hair (short on sides, long on top) and brown eyes.

If you have seen Natalie or know her whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (812) 275-3316.

Credit: Lawrence County (IN) Sheriff's Office
A flyer for missing woman Natalie Lake.

