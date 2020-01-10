New Albany Floyd County Schools continue A/B schedule for rest of year

Grades 7-12 will continue the A/B schedule and elementary school students will continue everyday instruction.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany Floyd County Schools have announced some calendar changes, according to a letter sent to families Tuesday.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, New Albany Floyd County High Schools have an A/B schedule and the schedule will now continue throughout the end of the year. The schedule applies to students enrolled in grades 7-12.

In the letter sent by NAFCS Superintendent Dr. Brad Snyder, elementary school students K-6 will continue everyday instruction.

In addition to the calendar changes, schools will gradually re-open the use of facilities to outside organizations.

NAFCS said this is a tentative plan for the second nine week quarter of school and is subject to change.

Parents: Below is the letter from Superintendent Brad Snyder regarding the calendar changes. This letter was also emailed to families. Posted by New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

The plan for the third quarter will be evaluated at the end of the 2020 calendar year.

