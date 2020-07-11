Muncie's Safe Haven Baby Box is nation's 50th

Additional installations are planned in 2021 in communities in Indiana, Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania and Arkansas.

MUNCIE, Ind. — The newest Safe Haven Baby Box, the 50th in the country, is now installed in Muncie.

A ceremony was held Saturday, Nov. 7 at Muncie Fire Station 1, 421 East Jackson Street.

The nonprofit organization has been seeking to raise awareness of safe haven laws while eliminating illegal infant abandonment. The first installation was in Woodburn, Indiana in early 2016.

Project costs totaled about $15,000. Additional installations are planned in 2021 in communities in Indiana, Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania and Arkansas.