Mount Vernon house a 'total loss' after early morning fire

Homeowners in Mount Vernon are recovering after a fire completely destroyed their home and killed their pets.

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. — Some homeowners in Mount Vernon, Indiana are recovering after a fire completely destroyed their home and killed their pets.

Around 12:30 a.m., Mount Vernon Fire Department units were dispatched to a house on Maple Grove Road, responding to reports of a structure fire.

Mount Vernon Fire officials say crews were requested for additional manpower, but it wasn't enough to put out the flames.

The home was a "total loss", authorities say. Although no injuries were reported, approximately seven dogs and four birds died in the fire.

According to fire officials, the homeowners, who were not home at the time of the fire, requested an investigation into the cause of the fire.

