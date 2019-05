LACONIA, Ind. — A motorcyclist died after a crash in Harrison County, Indiana.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to a head-on collision involving a car and motorcycle on Highway 11 SE and Tulip Drive at around 8 p.m. Friday, May 17. Medics pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

Officers said the crash is still under investigation. No names are being released at this time.