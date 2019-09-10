(WHAS11)- Jeffersonville Fire department responded to a fire a gas pump Tuesday night.



Officials say when they arrived, they discovered a motorcycle has caught fire at the pump.





The fire was quickly put out and no one was injured.



Fire officials want to remind drivers to turn off all motor vehicles when fueling up.

