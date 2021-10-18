Motorcyclist killed in accident on I-65 in southern Indiana, police say

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling near Columbus when he struck a deer but died after he and a Good Samaritan rendering aid were hit while in the roadway.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A motorcyclist has been killed and another person injured after a traffic incident involving a deer.

Indiana State Police said in a news release that 34-year-old Marcus Grayson of Indianapolis was traveling on I-65 North around 2 a.m. Monday when he struck the deer.

Three witnesses stopped to help Grayson as he was injured and lying in the roadway. The vehicles driven by the Good Samaritans were stopped in the northbound lanes and another on the shoulder of I-65.

Moments later, police said a tractor pulling a trailer approached the scene while traveling northbound. The driver of the trailer tried to avoid the vehicles and pedestrians in the roadway but ended up striking two of them and Grayson’s motorcycle. The trailer also struck Grayson and 37-year-old Adam Whyde, who was providing medical care to Grayson in the roadway.

Grayson died following the second crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whyde suffered serious injuries and was taken to an Indianapolis-area hospital.

Another bystander was hit by debris and is expected to be okay.

ISP said toxicology results are pending.

Those lanes of I-65 North were closed for four hours for investigation and cleanup.

