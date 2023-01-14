Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire

The three children died at the hospital. The mother was transferred from an Angola hospital to a Fort Wayne hospital, where she later died.

FREMONT, Ind. — A mother and her three children were killed Saturday morning in a northern Indiana house fire.

Firefighters were called to Fremont at around 5 a.m. for a fire at a home in the 400 block of East Toledo Street.

Firefighters found a woman and three children inside the burning home. All four were taken to an Angola hospital. The three children were pronounced dead at the hospital. Their mom was flown from the Angola hospital to a burn center at a Fort Wayne hospital where she later died, according to Indiana State Police.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

Fire investigators preliminarily believe the fire started on the second floor of the home in an area that wasn't occupied at the time.

Fire investigators also believe the mother and three children were all in the same bedroom when the fire broke out.

The Steuben County Coroner’s Office hasn't identified the four who died pending notification of family members.

Their autopsies, which will determine their cause and manner of death, will take place Sunday at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne.