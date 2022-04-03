Ex-Indiana cop turns self in to face battery, misconduct charges following warrant

Morgan Lee, 45, of Bedford turned himself in at the Lawrence County Jail after the Indiana State Police received an arrest warrant for him.

BEDFORD, Ind. — A former southern Indiana police officer has surrendered to authorities to face criminal charges of official misconduct, strangulation and battery for allegedly beating someone last year.

Morgan Lee, 45, of Bedford turned himself in at the Lawrence County Jail after the Indiana State Police received an arrest warrant for him.

Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore contacted state police after someone complained that Lee had battered that person on Jan. 8, 2021, in Lawrence County.

A news release issued Saturday from Indiana State Police provided no additional information on what happened or who was battered.

Chris Gaal, a former Monroe County prosecutor, filed the charges in Lawrence County.

It wasn’t clear whether Lee has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.