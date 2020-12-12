More than 100 President Trump supporters rally at the Indiana Statehouse

Speakers took turns on an open megaphone to decry government tyranny and the direction of the country.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 100 President Trump supporters gathered at the Indiana statehouse for a noon rally Saturday, still claiming voter fraud and disputing the presidential election results.

That's despite the latest U.S. Supreme Court ruling rejecting a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn election results in other states.

More than 100 people at the statehouse for #MAGA rally. Speaking against 😷 mandates, claiming voter fraud. pic.twitter.com/i47sZlIyTn — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) December 12, 2020

The Indiana Attorney General joined that lawsuit.

People carried Trump and American flags that waved in a stiff breeze.

Speakers took turns on an open megaphone to decry government tyranny and the direction of the country.