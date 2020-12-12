More than 100 President Trump supporters rally at the Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 100 President Trump supporters gathered at the Indiana statehouse for a noon rally Saturday, still claiming voter fraud and disputing the presidential election results.
That's despite the latest U.S. Supreme Court ruling rejecting a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn election results in other states.
The Indiana Attorney General joined that lawsuit.
People carried Trump and American flags that waved in a stiff breeze.
Speakers took turns on an open megaphone to decry government tyranny and the direction of the country.
Several people at the rally said some of their own friends went to Washington, D.C. for the national Trump march.