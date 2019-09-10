(WHAS11)-More fetal remains have been discovered in Illinois in the trunk of a former Indiana abortion doctor's car.

According to Attorney General Curtis Hill, the latest remains were found Oct.10 by authorities who were searching the late Dr. Ulrich Klopfer's business property where he kept several cars.

Investigators found five plastic bags and one box containing fetal remains.



In September, Klopfer's family members discovered more than 2,000 remains in his garage.



Klopfer performed abortions at clinics in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend.

