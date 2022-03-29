A unique event in Delaware County is at risk if new donors and sponsors aren't secured.

MUNCIE, Ind. — “We’re mothers of adult children with special needs,” said Mindy Kemper sitting next to her friend, Lynne Hatfield, in downtown Muncie.

These mothers know what it’s like to watch their children be on the outside looking in.

That’s why 11 years ago, Kemper and Hatfield hosted their first-ever special needs prom in Muncie.

“It’s a night where they just get to let their guard down and be themselves, have fun,” Hatfield said of what they were trying to provide for people with special needs and their families.

What started out as event with 50 guests grew to 800 by 2019, with Kemper and Hatfield forming a non-profit, Delaware County Special Needs Prom/Events Inc., to support it.

“Once we put the word out, what we were trying to accomplish, people just came out of the woodwork, pre-COVID, with donations, everything, tuxes, donated food, everything, photographers, DJ’s, all donated,” the women explained.

This year, as they get ready to host the first prom since the pandemic began, that’s all changed.

“It went away. It’s gone,” said the women, talking about much of the donations they previously received, like the free tuxes one business used to provide but isn’t this year.

“We don’t want anybody to not come because they don’t have something to wear,” Kemper said.

That’s why the nonprofit is collecting suits and ties to give away to promgoers next month.

“Hopefully, we get enough suits in to dress them,” Hatfield said.

The issue, though, is bigger than just suits. Ultimately, if the prom is to continue in the coming years - along with some of the smaller events they host - Kemper and Hatfield know they'll need more funding streams.

“We need to write grants, but again, we’re just two moms doing this. This is all new to us, too,” Hatfield said.

The pair is committed to figuring it out because too many people with special needs are depending on them. They won't let them down, no matter what it takes.

“You see these kids so happy. I had one girl write me and say, ‘This is the first time I’ve ever felt beautiful,’ and that’s heartbreaking,” said Hatfield.

This year’s prom theme is "Fairytales and Fireflies" and is set for May 21 at Muncie's Horizon Convention Center.

