Afghan evacuee enlists in Indiana National Guard

Mohammad Zaki Ahmadi has signed a three-year commitment with the National Guard. He supported U.S. troops as a translator and interpreter in Afghanistan.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Afghan evacuee who supported U.S. troops overseas and entered this country through southern Indiana’s Camp Atterbury has enlisted into the Indiana National Guard.

Mohammad Zaki Ahmadi recited the oath of enlistment and signed his paperwork for a three-year commitment to the Guard during a March 3 ceremony at the Indianapolis Military Entry Processing Station in Lawrence.

Ahmadi was one of approximately 7,000 Afghan evacuees who filtered through southern Indiana’s Camp Atterbury as part of Operation Allies Welcome late last year and earlier this year.

While there, Ahmadi used his linguist skills and worked for the base’s recreation center.

