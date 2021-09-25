Authorities asking for help locating teen missing from southern Indiana

Police said 14-year-old Jacob McCarty was last seen at his home in Corydon on Sept. 21.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Harrison County are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager missing since Tuesday.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said 14-year-old Jacob Cole McCarty was last seen around 11:15 a.m. at his home in Corydon.

His dog, a German Shepherd named Isabella, is also missing.

Jacob is a white male, about 5-foot-4-inches tall, weighing 200-pounds, with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he may be wearing red Nike shoes.

They said Isabella could be wearing a turquoise harness.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jacob, you are asked to call Harrison County Dispatch at (812) 738-3911, the Harrison County Anonymous Tip Line at (812) 738-8477 or their website by clicking here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.