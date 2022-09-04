'We just want him to come home': Family asks for help in finding missing 26-year-old last seen leaving Caesars Southern Indiana

The family of Robert Eaton said he was last seen leaving the casino in Elizabeth around 10:30 p.m. on February 20.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Indiana family is asking for the public’s help in locating a 26-year-old man missing more than a month.

The family of Robert Eaton said he was last seen leaving Caesars Southern Indiana in Elizabeth around 10:30 p.m. on February 20.

They told WHAS11 News they filed a missing persons report a few days later.

The family said they have searched the area with drones, dogs and went out by foot on Saturday.

“He has the biggest support system and we just want him to come home. And we will not stop looking for him until we find him,” Eaton’s cousin Cassidy Case said.

Eaton was last seen wearing a black undercoat and a grey jacket with blue jeans. His family also said he always wore his PRP class ring.

If you have any information that could help his family or police, you are asked to call (812) 738-2195.

