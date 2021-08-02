ISP searching for missing southern Indiana man

Dillon Burgan, 29, was last seen walking into a wooded area behind an acquaintance's house four miles south of Salem.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after a southern Indiana man was reported missing.

Dillon Burgan, 29, was last seen walking into a wooded area behind an acquaintance's house on SR 135, four miles south of Salem on July 29. Family members reported Burgan missing to the Washington County Sheriff's Department later that day.

That evening, the search for Burgan began, continuing Friday and Saturday. The search involved several local agencies, off-road vehicles and K9.

Detectives with ISP began their investigation and used a helicopter to search the area on Monday.

Burgan was last seen wearing gray and orange shorts.

Anyone with information on Burgan's location is asked to contact ISP in Sellersburg at (812) 248-4374.

