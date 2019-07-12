LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Harrison County are searching for a missing Indiana teenager.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department says 16-year-old Gina Fleace was last seen on Bethlehem Road in New Salisbury on Friday night.

They believe Gina may be with an adult male, identified as Lucas Jones.

Gina is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing about 100 to 120-pounds with light brown hair and green eyes.

She was wearing an orange or red colored shirt under a blue denim jacket.

Authorities say Jones has “Jones” and “Brothers” tattooed on his right forearm.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Harrison County 911 Operations Center or the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 738-2195.

