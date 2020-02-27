CROWN POINT, Ind. (WTHR) - State police say a 'mishap' led to an overnight traffic diversion on Interstate 65 in Lake County.

Late Wednesday night, troopers found a large trailer resting with its back wheels on the northbound side of I-65 and leaning against the 113th Avenue overpass east of Crown Point.

All lanes of I-65 were closed early Thursday morning while the trailer was brought down and pulled out of traffic.

A Facebook post from ISP's Lowell District did not say how the trailer came to its vertical position, only that, "Details will be forthcoming."

Indiana State Police - Lowell Post

