JENNINGS CO., Ind. (WHAS11) -- The Jennings County, Indiana Sheriff's Department is asking for your help in finding four stolen mini-cars.

Four black mini cars belonging to the North Vernon Shrine Club were stolen from their storage building this week.

The Shiners use the cars for parades and other fundraisers.

On Facebook, Sheriff Gary Driver announced he is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information that can help police, call 812-346-8642.

