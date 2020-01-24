NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Firefighters from multiple departments in southern Indiana responded to a house fire early Friday morning. One person was found dead inside the home.

A neighbor called about a fire at a home in the 700 block of Mills Lane on Jan. 24, according to Captain Owen with the New Chapel Fire Company. When crews from New Chapel arrived, the house was "fully involved."

The started sometime Friday morning. According to a post on the Lafayette Fire Protection District's Facebook page, the department was dispatched to that house around 1 a.m.

According to Sgt. Ryan Houchen with the Layfayette Fire Protection District, firefighters in his district, the Georgetown Township Fire Protection District, and the Greenville Fire Protection District were sent to help the New Chapel with the fire.

The fire was put out in about an hour.

Captain Owen said one person was found dead inside the home once crews were able to get inside. The identity of that victim has not been released.

The Indiana State Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

