JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Indiana Supreme Court has decided not to take up the case of a man sentenced to 100 years in prison for molesting 20 children while working at a YMCA and at an elementary school.

An order by the Supreme Court filed on Jan. 23 said the court denied Begin's petition to transfer jurisdiction. Begin pleaded guilty last year to 20 counts of child molestation and was sentenced to the maximum 120-year sentence, with the final 20 years to be served on probation.

Begin's attorney appealed Begin's sentence in May 2019, but the Indiana Court of Appeals rejected his request for a sentence reduction in October.

