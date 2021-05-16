Memorial Ride held in southern Indiana to raise awareness of drunk driving

Leah Onstott, Taylor Cole, and Taylor’s three-year-old son Braxton died in a crash after being hit by a drunk driver in March 2020.

MARENGO, Ind. — A drunk driver caused a wrong way crash in March 2020 in Southern Indiana that claimed the lives of Leah Onstott, Taylor Cole, and Taylor’s three-year-old son Braxton.

The driver, Taylor Barefoot, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and eight years of probation.

Family, friends and supporters met at Crawford County Middle School before beginning a memorial ride to honor the three victims.

The pain of losing Cole last year has eased a bit, but will never be fully gone for her stepmother Tawnya Lynch.

“Today I can talk about it, a year ago I couldn’t without breaking down,” Lynch said.

The whole community in Marengo, Indiana has been affected, and has come together to grieve and support the families.

“When we lost Taylor, it was like losing a family member,” family friend Dylan Grider said. “It wasn’t losing a friend, it was losing a family member.”

That’s why Grider organized Sunday’s memorial ride. It is a car or motorcycle ride that will run past Cole’s family’s house, where Onstott grew up, and finally to the cemetery where Cole and Braxton are buried before returning to Crawford County Middle School.

Grider wants this to bring awareness to the danger of drunk driving and the effects it can have.

“No matter how much you’ve had to drink, it don’t matter if its one beer, just don’t get behind the wheel,” Grider said. “It’s not worth it there’s too many lives out there that can be lost.”

This is the first time the event has been held but Grider hopes it becomes an annual event.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.