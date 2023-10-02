Man pleads guilty in grisly death of Clarksville woman

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana man has pleaded guilty to a gruesome murder in 2021.
Clark County prosecutor Jeremy Mull told WHAS11 News that Brian Montez Williams pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Melody Gambetty during a hearing on Monday.
Police found Gambetty decapitated in the Clarksville apartment while responding to a fire in July 2021.
Investigators previously said they believed the murder was part of a botched robbery or home invasion.
Williams’ sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 11.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.