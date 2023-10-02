x
Indiana

Man pleads guilty in grisly death of Clarksville woman

During a Monday hearing, Brian Williams pleaded guilty in the July 2021 dismemberment of Melody Gambetty.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana man has pleaded guilty to a gruesome murder in 2021.

Clark County prosecutor Jeremy Mull told WHAS11 News that Brian Montez Williams pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Melody Gambetty during a hearing on Monday.

Police found Gambetty decapitated in the Clarksville apartment while responding to a fire in July 2021.

Investigators previously said they believed the murder was part of a botched robbery or home invasion.

Williams’ sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 11.

