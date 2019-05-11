JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Four cities across three counties in southern Indiana were voting to select their mayor on Tuesday.

Voters in Jeffersonville were choosing between two familiar names. Two-term incumbent Republican Mike Moore is seeking re-election against former three-term mayor and Democrat Tom Galligan.

Moore ousted Galligan back in 2012 for the position.

“I love being the mayor,” said Moore on Tuesday.



After his eight years as mayor, Moore says he’s ready to build on the momentum.



"I think if you look at the list of things we've accomplished it's a pretty big list. You've seen a whole lot of infrastructure improvements, we've had $54 million worth of road repair. Jeffersonville's come a long way. We've still got a little bit left to do. I plan on helping us get there,” said Moore.

Galligan is challenging Moore on that plan, saying he wants to bring change to the city.



"Good government, honest government, and government that wants to help people. That's what I provide,” said Galligan. "I have watched how this administration operates and I don't like it. I think it lacks honesty and integrity and I think that's where we need to get back to."

Galligan says he wants to focus on flooding and road issues in the city.

Moore says a vote for him means more high paying jobs, an emphasis on education and a focus on the quality of life issues.



It's a decision voters are taking seriously.



"I live here. I'm concerned about what goes on,” said Linda Stephens after voting in Jeffersonville.



That’s similar concern voters in New Albany are having.

"What happens here in our hometowns really affect our every day. Whether it be your commute or your sewer bill or whatever, you can affect more change at that local level,” said Chris Loop after voting in New Albany.

Three candidates are running for mayor in New Albany. Current two-term incumbent Jeff Gahan is facing former county commissioner republican Mark Seabrook, and Dan Coffey. Coffey is a current city councilman who’s throwing his hat in the ring as an independent.



"I was really amazed at the amount of people that said they were just tired of the two-party system. So we'll see how that works out today,” said Gahan.

