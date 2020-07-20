More stores are requiring masks, but how is it enforced?

Enforcement of the rule is something the stores are taking a different approach to

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Indiana still has no statewide mask mandate, but several chain stores are now requiring masks inside, citing safety as a main priority.

Walmart, Meijer, and CVS started mask requirements on Monday. Kroger will start requiring masks on July 22.

Enforcement of the rule is something the stores are taking a different approach to.

Walmart has created a new role called the Health Ambassador, who stands near the entrance to inform customers of the new rules and to work towards a solution when someone shows up without a mask.

Many stores have signage or are encouraging the use of their curbside service.

CVS said it will trust in customers to follow the rule: "To be clear we're not asking our store employees to play the role of enforcer," said CVS Health Chief Operating Officer Jon Roberts. "What we are asking is that customers help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering."

For small business owners in southern Indiana, it's a case by case basis. Several have put up signs saying masks are required.

For Mariposa owner Michelle Wells, it's been required since she opened her doors.

"When we reopened May 19, we just continued the habit of wearing masks to protect us and anyone we came in contact with," said Wells.

For Wells, it remains a matter of safety, and she said she really hasn't gotten much push back.

"Actually it's been very positive in our store, we've only had very few customers actually question the mask," she said.

And if they do, Wells said its a matter of explaining the amount of protection a mask can bring to owners like her.

"Coming from a small business if any of us get sick we would have to shut down again. Which as a retail business we just went through that for two months, so it's just protecting everybody."

