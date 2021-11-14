Southern Indiana high school loses 2nd staff member to cancer in a week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Indiana school is facing more heartbreak after losing a second staff member in a week to cancer.
Marie Elliott, a special education teacher at Salem High School, passed away on Friday.
Her death came on the same day as a memorial was held in the high school gym for longtime educator Derek Smith, who died a week earlier.
Last weekend the school and the community held a soup dinner fundraiser for both staff members’ families and a third family.
Konnar Anderson, a student and senior band member, is currently undergoing cancer treatments.
