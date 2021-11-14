Southern Indiana high school loses 2nd staff member to cancer in a week

Salem High School is mourning the loss of Marie Elliott, one week after longtime educator Derek Smith passed away.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Indiana school is facing more heartbreak after losing a second staff member in a week to cancer.

Marie Elliott, a special education teacher at Salem High School, passed away on Friday.

Her death came on the same day as a memorial was held in the high school gym for longtime educator Derek Smith, who died a week earlier.

Last weekend the school and the community held a soup dinner fundraiser for both staff members’ families and a third family.

Konnar Anderson, a student and senior band member, is currently undergoing cancer treatments.

