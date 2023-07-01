The clinic sees about 15 patients a week. Some patients travel from as far as Chicago, Louisville and Cincinnati for the free clinic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of Marian University medical students came together Saturday for a free clinic on the west side of Indianapolis that's impacting people well beyond city lines.

The students go to the Near West Free Clinic every Saturday to learn, listen and help those in an underserved community.

"We felt a need for patient care that wasn't necessarily here on the west side of Indianapolis," explained Taylor Hiland, one of the medical students.

The clinic is held out of the Living Faith Church, near West Washington Street and South Belmont Avenue. It provides everything from physicals and screenings to medication and help with more severe conditions.

"So, whether that be high blood pressure or high cholesterol. Sometimes there are some patients that come in with anomaly almost," Hiland said. "Where it's something we don't normally see, but it's something they've been dealing with for a long time and don't know where to turn."

Titi Leyo Dine knows the impact firsthand.

"They helped me three years ago when I was really sick," Dine said.

She's been coming routinely for almost three years now from Hendricks County and doesn't have insurance.

"My people here, they don't have much so we come here for assistance," Dine said.

Clinic leaders say on average they see about 15 patients a week. Some come from as far as Chicago, Louisville and Cincinnati. No matter where they hail from, it's all free of charge.

"So we don't ask for any payment. We don't really ask for any documentation or anything of that matter," Hiland said.

"They're really trying," Dine added.

For Dine, she's just grateful there are people who listen.

"The doctor will listen to the students, then the teaching doctor will come and ask me questions. They listen, that's why I prefer coming," Dine said.