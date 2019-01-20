DELPHI, Ind. — Did an accused child molester kill two Indiana teens on Valentine's Day in 2017?

Abigail “Abby” Williams, 13, and Liberty “Libby” German, 14, were found dead off a rural hiking trail near Delphi, their hometown, on Feb. 14 two years ago.

Authorities have yet to identify a suspect, though the FBI released a composite sketch of man believed to have committed the murders just a few months after they happened. Another one of the clues in the killings? A chilling audio recording captured on one of the girls' phones of a man's voice saying, "Down the hill."

Charles Andrew Eldridge, 46, was taken into custody on Jan. 8 after allegedly arranging a meeting for sex with a police officer posing as a teen girl. He faces multiple charges, including two counts of child molestation, and is currently being held without bond. He has not yet entered a plea.

During the course of news coverage of his arrest, however, local Indiana residents noticed his mugshot resembled the sketch of Abby and Libby's alleged killer and began calling the tip line.

PHOTO: Photos of Abby Williams, left, and Libby German, right, are displayed at police headquarters in Delphi, Indiana. (Lindsey Jacobson/ABC News)

After receiving multiple calls, Capt. Dave Bursten of the Indiana State Police assured the public the task force dedicated to finding the teens' case investigates every tip.

“I can promise you this: When an arrest is made of a suspect identified ... as the alleged perpetrator of the Delphi Murders, rest assured, we will let everyone know," Bursten said in a statement.

Eldridge isn't the first arrested to be suspected of having a hand in the murders. After an arrest was made in the 30-year-old cold case murder of April Tinsley, many wondered if that man might have had something to do with Abby and Libby's deaths.

Got a tip? Email Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or call the tip line at 844-459-5786.