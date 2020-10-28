Indiana governor won't back mandatory COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he would not support requiring residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccine once such immunizations become available.
The question of mandating such vaccines was asked during a debate among the Republican governor and his two election opponents Tuesday night as Indiana has continued to face steep increases in coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations over the past month.
Holcomb said a vaccine should be encouraged when it is safe. med at slowing the coronavirus spread. Indiana law already requires 11 vaccines for public school students, including those for whooping cough, tetanus, measles and meningitis.