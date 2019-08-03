SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) – A Southern Indiana man who was charged in a police pursuit that resulted in the death of a Charleston, Ind. officer was sentenced to 30 years in prison on March 8 in Scott County.

Benjamin Eads, 35, led Charlestown Police Sargent Ben Bertram on a high-speed chase, killing the officer in late 2018.

Charlestown Chief of Police Keith McDonald read in court one of the 400 letters he's received since Bertram's death, it was from an inmate who Bertram had arrested.

"Sergeant Bertram--who he was as an officer--even an inmate felt sorry for our loss," McDonald said.

A nine-year veteran of the police department, Bertram was killed during a police chase in December.

"The death of Officer Bertram could have and should have never happened," Chris Owens, the Scott County prosecutor, said.

Since then the chief has promised to revise the pursuit policy, but said that hasn't happened yet.

The focus is on Benjamin Eads and the hope that a 30-year sentence is enough for him to turn his life around.

"Unfortunately Sergeant Bertram doesn't have that reset button, Sergeant Bertram got a life sentence for upholding the laws in our state, for chasing down the criminal ailment in our community," McDonald said. "And that's the difficult part."

Eads pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement resulting in death, theft, escape, and charges of driving on a suspended license.