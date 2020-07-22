Southern Indiana man who recovered from COVID-19 urges people to wear masks

CLARK COUNTY, Ind — A Southern Indiana man has had to start dialysis treatments three times a week after recovering from COVID-19 in May.
It’s been two months since the celebration through the halls of Clark Memorial Hospital after a staff member, Robert Moss, was released after a month, but the smiles were short lived.
“I had to go back in because they found blood clots in my lungs and leg,” Moss said Tuesday.
It happened only weeks after his release. Moss said the first time he tested positive for coronavirus, his symptoms included a fever and some dizziness. During round two, he was having trouble breathing.
“I ended up on a ventilator. I accidentally woke up, and pulled it out because I didn't know what was going on, and I didn't have a voice for three weeks," he described.
Moss remembers being scared, as medical professionals continued to discover effects of the virus.
“During one of the treatments they had lost me, but a nurse happened to come in and she brought me back,” he said.
The 40 year old said he now needs a new kidney.
“It's been a journey, but I'm still kicking.”
Moss has watched coronavirus cases climb and masks become mandatory in some parts of the country. He said he’s also heard the skepticism towards the virus.
“If they knew what I've been through, or seen what I've been through, or been through it, they would know it's definitely real,” he said, sharing a message for those who may not be taking it seriously. “Wear a mask when you go out, not only for you, for other people also, people in your family and other people's families.”
Both Kentucky and Indiana offer free Covid-19 testing.
