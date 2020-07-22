Southern Indiana man who recovered from COVID-19 urges people to wear masks

Moss remembers being scared, as medical professionals continued to discover effects of the virus.



“During one of the treatments they had lost me, but a nurse happened to come in and she brought me back,” he said.



The 40 year old said he now needs a new kidney.



“It's been a journey, but I'm still kicking.”



Moss has watched coronavirus cases climb and masks become mandatory in some parts of the country. He said he’s also heard the skepticism towards the virus.



“If they knew what I've been through, or seen what I've been through, or been through it, they would know it's definitely real,” he said, sharing a message for those who may not be taking it seriously. “Wear a mask when you go out, not only for you, for other people also, people in your family and other people's families.”