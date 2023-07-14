'Such a sweetheart' | Dog seen getting punched 11 times on video recovering well at Indy Humane, police seek owner

A neighbor reportedly obtained video of Robert Cole, 23, punching his dog Maggie like "she was a man", and stomping on her legs as she cowered in fear.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County man who was caught beating his dog 11 times with a closed fist and kicking her in the legs faces a felony charge of animal torture, and now Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators are searching for him.

The dog, Maggie, is now safe and recovering at Indy Humane in Indianapolis.

"She's doing great and we are searching for a new, safe home for her," said Colleen Walker with Indy Humane.

Complaints were first filed against Robert Cole, 23, on June 21 after a neighbor reported seeing him "beat his dog in the face like it was a man" and broke the dog's legs, according to court records. Cole was reportedly seen picking the dog up in the air by her throat, then slamming her down.

Police also obtained video from a neighbor that allegedly showed Cole holding a dog by the neck with his left hand and punching her 11 times with a closed fist, according to court records. He was then reportedly seen picking her up and slamming her onto the floor on her back legs.

The dog, Maggie, was then seen crawling away with her rear legs extended as if she was injured, cowering under a chair. Cole was seen stomping on her rear legs with his right leg. The dog was seen crying out as if in pain during the beating and the stomping.

Cole was then seen pulling the dog from underneath the chair and dropping her onto the ground.

The neighbor who gave police that video said it happened on June 18, around 9:30 a.m., and that he also had cell phone footage of the incident. The neighbor told police they later saw Cole carrying the dog out of the residence, and returning with bandages on its rear legs.

The video was reportedly reviewed by an IAC official, who also saw Cole punching his dog several times, and then picking her off the ground and slamming her to the floor. He was then seen using his right leg to stomp on the rear leg of the dog.

On June 24, around 11:09 a.m., authorities went to his address at 288 Lynn Street on the near westside of Indianapolis and reportedly made contact with Cole's father, who told them his son's dog got hit by a car, but the veterinary bill was $5,000.00 so they surrendered the dog to Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

IMPD officers reportedly soon identified Cole, and discovered he had a pending battery arrest.

When IMPD officers went to the Lynn address on July 6 to follow up, they reportedly spoke with Cole's father who initially told them he did not know where his son's dog was, or to where she had been surrendered. Cole's father also told police Maggie had been hit by a car, then later admitted Maggie was still inside the residence.

Indy Humane officials allegedly told police Maggie had been brought to their 7929 North Michigan Road location on June 21, and that Cole told them Maggie was struck by a car. X-Rays were also provided by Indy Humane that showed a break in the leg bone and the metal rods that were affixed to the leg bone. An examination showed that the dog had an open fracture to the left rear leg that would require surgery. Cole then surrendered Maggie to the facility because he couldn’t pay for the surgery.

IMPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Robert Cole who is wanted on a warrant for allegedly torturing Maggie (pictured). Anyone with info on his location should call 911 or Crime Stoppers. pic.twitter.com/W4s03kvIpV — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 14, 2023

Police learned Cole had been allowed to readopt Maggie from Indy Humane on July 3.

Officers then obtained a search warrant to seize the dog from Cole's residence, and took her into custody. She was turned back over to staff and faculty at Indy Humane.

Around 3:35 p.m. officers informed Cole they had taken Maggie because of the video showing him beating her. Cole allegedly stated that he had lost his temper because she had chewed on the floor and he did actually do what was observed in the video. He claimed he didn’t break her leg, and was insistent that the injury was caused by the dog getting struck by a vehicle.

Cole allegedly "asked for mercy" and requested police inform the prosecutor that "he has an anger issue and that he was sorry for what he did to Maggie his dog".

Maggie, meanwhile, is up for adoption and searching for a new home.

"Her leg is healing and she's such a sweetheart."